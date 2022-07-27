MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council is expected to vote Aug. 3 on an agreement that will authorize the Ohio Department of Transportation to take over snowplowing duties on U.S. 30 within city limits.
The agreement will pay ODOT about $107,000 annually to clear 35.63 lane miles of U.S. 30 and other smaller sections of state routes within the the city limits, according to Mansfield Public Works Director David Remy.
He said the cost is predicated on ODOT's direct snow and ice cost per lane mile for Richland County.
(Click below to read the eight-page agreement. The roads to be cleared are identified on pages two through five.)
"Based on a cost analysis going back eight years, the average cost for that period for 35.63 lane miles covered by the agreement equals just under $107,000 per year," Remy said.
"The (actual) cost per year to the city will be based on actual snow and ice events per season for these lane miles," Remy said.
"The administration is confident this agreement will be cost-effective and free up equipment for use in other key areas of the city during snow season."
"The agreement also incorporates lane miles already being done on a no-cost reciprocity arrangement between the city and ODOT," Remy said.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
City Council is meeting one day later than normal next week due to the second primary election scheduled for Aug. 2.
The agreement, which spells out the sections of the roads ODOT will clear, will be for two years and may be renewed for a second two-year period.
Remy has asked the deal be approved on its first reading due to "time lines that need to be met to get the agreement fully executed and on ODOT's schedule for the upcoming snow season."
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"