City of Mansfield snowplows work together to try to clear U.S. 30 inside city limits during a heavy snow in February. (File photo)

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council is expected to vote Aug. 3 on an agreement that will authorize the Ohio Department of Transportation to take over snowplowing duties on U.S. 30 within city limits.

The agreement will pay ODOT about $107,000 annually to clear 35.63 lane miles of U.S. 30 and other smaller sections of state routes within the the city limits, according to Mansfield Public Works Director David Remy.

Download PDF ODOT snowplow U.S. 30
