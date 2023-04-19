ONTARIO — Service Safety Director Kris Knapp said he envisions “one big loop” for a three-mile walking path in Marshall Park and other areas in the west side of Ontario.
The city is wrapping up the process of laying gravel on the north side of the park, and Knapp said crews will next work on laying gravel by Stingel Elementary and the dog park.
“We’ve got the north side pretty much graveled and compacted pretty good,” he said. “People still walk up that asphalt hill, so council might think about paving part of it.
“Eventually, we’ll work our way down to the soccer facilities and splash pad, but we’ll focus on the north, west and southwest sides of the park first.”
Knapp said Marshall Park’s spray park will open May 1 with weather permitting.
He announced the city has scheduled its municipal auction for May 4 at 2:30 p.m. in the service building at 555 Stumbo Road. The auction includes a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix and various “miscellaneous or obsolete items,” Knapp said.
Knapp also told council members the city will conduct a smoke study on some sanitary sewer lines to determine if there’s stormwater intrusion.
Stormwater sewer lines are able to go directly into bodies of water while sanitary sewer lines require wastewater treatment. If too much stormwater enters the sanitary sewer lines, treatment plants may be overwhelmed and cause flooding during heavy rainstorms.
“When it’s raining and wet, we’re seeing a lot of the stormwater going into the sanitary system,” Knapp said. “We’ll put smoke bombs in the sanitary sewers and look for it to come up through those lines. If it does, we’ll know stormwater is coming into that also.”
Residents will be notified in advance of the May 8 to 12 stormwater study if their neighborhoods will be affected.
Knapp also reminded Ontario residents that brush pickup ended April 17.
Also in Wednesday’s meeting:
— Utilities committee chair Kyle Webb said Ontario residents who received a Dynegy letter for the City of Mansfield should opt out of the electric aggregation program and opt in to Ontario’s aggregation program, which has a cheaper kilowatt-hour rate. More information on how to do this will be posted on the city’sFacebook page. Residents can also contact the service safety director with questions at419-529-2495orkknapp@ontarioohio.org.
— Council president Eddie Gallo said the city is searching for individual or business sponsorships for the upcoming Miss Ontario Pageant and 4th of July celebration. Anyone interested in sponsorship packages can contact 419-529-3818 orCouncil@ontarioohio.org.
— Knapp said the contractor working on Shangri La Avenue water lines should be wrapping up work within the next few weeks.
— Knapp said general labor position openings, including a position for summer mowing, will be posted on the city’swebsite.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.