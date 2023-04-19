marshallparkpath.jpg

The City of Ontario is working on establishing a walking path around Marshall Park. Service safety director Kris Knapp said some of the path will be gravel but may connect to paved sidewalks.

ONTARIO — Service Safety Director Kris Knapp said he envisions “one big loop” for a three-mile walking path in Marshall Park and other areas in the west side of Ontario.

The city is wrapping up the process of laying gravel on the north side of the park, and Knapp said crews will next work on laying gravel by Stingel Elementary and the dog park.

