A crash analysis along West 4th Street highlights points of multiple traffic accidents from the past four years.

 Gannett Fleming, Submitted

ONTARIO — Multiple development projects in Ontario, including a new hotel and Ontario Commerce Center, are expected to bring new businesses, visitors and subsequent traffic to town.

Funded largely by an Ohio Department of Transportation grant, the City of Ontario and Richland County Regional Planning Commission have launched a six-month traffic study on the 4th Street Corridor.

A quadrant roundway, sketched in a draft above, would cost about $3 or $4 million. This sketch shows how 4th Street could connect to S.R. 314 for thru traffic.

 

