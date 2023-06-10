North Lake Park

The sandstone pillar formations seen Friday at the West Fourth Street entrance to North Lake Park. A vehicle crashed Thursday into the pillar on the left.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- The two large sandstone pillar formations at the entrance to North Lake Park have stood a silent, largely undisturbed vigil for more than a century.

That changed Thursday afternoon when a car crashed into the pillar on the west side of the West Fourth Street entrance to the historic park, which opened in 1887 as Sherman-Heineman Park.

Sandstone

Yellow caution tape has been placed around the damaged sandstorm pillar outside North Lake Park.

Sandstone arch 2

This undamaged sandstone pillar at the entrance to North Lake Park has stood for 126 years.

City editor. 30-year plus journalist.