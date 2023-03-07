MANSFIELD -- A strong finish to 2022 in terms of revenue allowed Mayor Tim Theaker and Finance Director Linn Steward to present an improved final spending plan for 2023.

The duo, who entered office together, are in their 12th and final years of office, prevented by city charter from seeking re-election.

Alomar Davenport

4th Ward Councilman Alomar Davenport, chair of council's finance committee, speaks during Tuesday's meeting.

