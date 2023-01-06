Demolition

The demolition of former Westinghouse properties in the City of Mansfield is being handled by the Richland County Land Bank. (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield, which has relied on the Richland County Land Bank to administer its building demolition program since 2014, will handle the work on its own after Jan. 31.

Dave Remy, the city's public works director, notified the Land Bank via letter on Dec. 27 that Mansfield had chosen to "voluntarily terminate" its contract with the agency that has overseen 255 city-funded demolitions in the last nine years.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

