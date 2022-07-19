MANSFIELD -- Local economic activity in the first six months of 2022 has already exceeded last year's total, much of it based on growth seen with Charter Next Generation in Ontario and Lexington.
That was the message Tuesday to Richland County commissioners from Barrett Thomas, economic development director for the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development.
Commissioners in 2021 awarded an annual $100,000 contract to the chamber and its Richland Community Development Group arm to do economic development work on behalf of the county.
As part of the contract, the chamber makes twice yearly reports to commissioners.
Thomas said the chamber helped to close five local expansion projects in the first six months of 2022 with the commitment of 336 new jobs over the next three years, totaling $13.5 million in payroll and capital expenditures of $51.6 million.
In addition, Thomas reported 33 business retention and expansion calls to unique companies and 17 responses to companies inquiring about local opportunities.
"Those numbers are are higher than all of last year combined," Thomas said.
Jodie Perry, president and CEO of the chamber, said 80 percent of the committed job growth was made through CNG and its local expansions.
Thomas said the company employs roughly 650 local employees, making it one of the top manufacturers in Richland County.
"The impact of CNG on the local economy cannot be overstated," Thomas said.
He said the resulting economic output from the effort -- direct, indirect and induced -- totals $102 million.
Thomas said, as of Tuesday, the chamber has 32 "active projects in the pipeline."
Commissioner Tony Vero said after the chamber's presentation he is pleased with the progress being made.
"Judging from today's economic development metrics presented, (commissioners) are satisfied with the taxpayer investment into the efforts," Vero said.
Thomas and Perry, joined by other chamber team members, cited progress in several other areas, including:
-- four local companies -- Global Medical Foam, New Day Creative, Ohio Valley Stamping and The Boot Life -- receiving assistance through the JobsOhio Inclusion Grant program. The grant program provides financial support for eligible projects "in distressed communities and/or for businesses owned by underrepresented populations like minorities, women, veterans, and people with disabilities across the state."
"In northeast Ohio, Richland County was second only to Cuyahoga County in the effective utilization of this program," said Perry, adding "many more local companies are in the pipeline" for assistance in the program.
-- the fact the Airport West Industrial Park spec building near Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport was the first in Ohio to be "authenticated" in the SiteOhio available sites program. Thomas said the authentication process requires a great deal of "due diligence" in certifying a site.
According to the state website, "site authentication guarantees that all utilities are on the property and have adequate capacity, that due diligence studies have been completed, and that all state and federal entities have provided concurrence with the studies. SiteOhio site authentication also ensures the site is free of incompatible uses, with no limitations or insurance liability based on surrounding properties."
-- the completion of the four-county, 2022 U.S. 30 Corridor Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, aimed at creating a regional plan that includes Richland, Ashland, Crawford and Wyandot counties.
A CEDS is required for programs funded by the federal Economic Development Administration, including public works, economic adjustment assistance, local technical assistance program, and the short-term planning program.
-- the response to 17 potential new leads from JobsOhio and TeamNEO was "a significant investment of time." Thomas said the responses led to a business visit from a German company interested in the Airport West spec building, "but it wasn't the right fit for them."
-- successful placemaking with the Shelby Downtown Revitalization Project, efforts reported Tuesday by Jessica Gribben, the chamber's economic development liaison to the City of Shelby and northern Richland County.
Gribben said the Main Street Streetscape project has wrapped up in both major intersections, opening the street to two-way traffic again. She said the entire project will be complete by November.
Gribben also said Phase II of the Black Fork Commons Plaza will break ground in September and be completed the end of June 2023, "just in time for Bicycle Days."
She said Phase III of the project will begin "in earnest" once Central Elementary School and Skiles Field are razed and replanted.
-- the fact work continues on a countywide housing study, including local attendance in a statewide housing forum by the Ohio Department of Development. Gribben said it's clear there are housing challenges around the state and the local study now underway will put the county in "the best position to be competitive for future growth."
-- the completion of videos with 21 local employers for an upcoming Richland Works website that will serve as a catalogue of videos that can be utilized by employers, educators and others working to recruit assist people relocating to the area or identifying new career paths. The effort is funded by the Area 10 Workforce Development Board and Richland County Job & Family Services.