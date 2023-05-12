skybox

Employees at Skybox Packaging focus on packing supplies, packaging engineering, design and food packing. Skybox is one of 35 Richland County employers featured in the "Richland Works" campaign.

 Submitted

MANSFIELD — The State of Ohio celebrates “In-Demand Jobs Week” each May. 

The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development has been participating in In-Demand Jobs Week for at least a decade, but highlighting local job opportunities has now become a year-round focus.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

