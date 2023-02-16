excellence01.jpg

Theresa Roth, director of critical care for OhioHealth Mansfield and Shelby hospitals, accepts the 2023 ATHENA Award at the annual Evening of Excellence Feb. 15.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — The Richland Area Chamber and Economic Development honored multiple individuals for their contributions to the local community Wednesday night.

Economic excellence award winners and volunteer service recipients were announced before the event, while the Chairman's Award, ATHENA Award and Ambassador of the Year award were presented as surprises.

GALLERY: 2023 Evening of Excellence Awards

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

