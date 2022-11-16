MANSFIELD -- The Board of Directors and Small Business of the Year Committee of the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development will soon honor and celebrate all small businesses, announcing its 2022 Small Business of the Year Recipients.
The event will be Dec. 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Kingwood Center Gardens. Each finalist will be featured in a short video highlighting their business, sponsored by Mechanics Bank.
Presented by Medical Mutual, awards will be given to the Small Business of the Year with 15 and more employees and 14 and fewer employees, along with large and small non-profit organizations.
Attendees are asked to register by Dec. 2 by calling the Richland Area Chamber at 419-522-3211. Online registration is available at richlandareachamber.com.
Finalists in the 14-and-fewer employee category are Beer’s Automotive Service and Repair, Purdy Construction, and Vitality Natural Wellness and MedSpa.
Finalists in the 15-plus-employee category are Culligan Quality Water of North Central Ohio, JPB Professional Marketing, and Mansfield Dairy Queen.
The large non-profit winner, Renaissance Performing Arts and the small non-profit winner, Altrusa of Mansfield, have already been announced and will receive their awards during the presentation.
The Entrepreneurial Spirit Award winner, Kids Korner, has also already been announced, and will receive their award at the event.
Semi-finalists include 419 Barbershop, Beer’s Automotive Service and Repair, Bo Lacey Construction, Bob & Bob Door Company, Brown Family Eye Care, Culligan Quality Water of North Central Ohio, Freedom Caregivers, Fun Center Pools and Spas, JPB Professional Marketing, Jones Potato Chip Company, Kids Korner, Local Project Pro, Mansfield Dairy Queen, Nickel & Bean, Pivot Creative, Purdy Construction, Skelton’s Foodservice Equipment & Supplies, Superior Cleaning & Recovery, The King of Bar-B-Que Ribs and Vitality Natural Wellness and MedSpa.
Non-profit semi-finalists include Altrusa of Mansfield, Lucas Community Center, Mansfield City Schools Adult Education Aspire Program, Renaissance Performing Arts, Richland Academy of the Arts, Richland County Land Bank and Richland Pregnancy Services.
Premier sponsors include Alumni Roofing Co, DRM Productions Inc, OhioHealth Mansfield and Shelby Hospitals, Richland Source, and Spire Advertising & Web Design.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.