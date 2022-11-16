Richland Area Chamber logo

MANSFIELD -- The Board of Directors and Small Business of the Year Committee of the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development will soon  honor and celebrate all small businesses, announcing its 2022 Small Business of the Year Recipients.

The event will be Dec. 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Kingwood Center Gardens. Each finalist will be featured in a short video highlighting their business, sponsored by Mechanics Bank.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

