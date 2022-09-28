Bob Bianchi

City of Mansfield engineer Bob Bianchi speaks during a City Council meeting in August. (Richland Source file photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- A Chagrin Falls company will handle the second phase of a storm sewer project that began more than a year ago with the collapse and ultimate emergency bypass of a forgotten 19th-century system near Bowman and Third streets.

Buckeye Excavating was awarded a $920,533 contract on Tuesday by the Mansfield Board of Control for the second phase of a project that will install a new line from Fourth Street to Touby's Run.

