MANSFIELD -- A Chagrin Falls company will handle the second phase of a storm sewer project that began more than a year ago with the collapse and ultimate emergency bypass of a forgotten 19th-century system near Bowman and Third streets.
Buckeye Excavating was awarded a $920,533 contract on Tuesday by the Mansfield Board of Control for the second phase of a project that will install a new line from Fourth Street to Touby's Run.
The company, in business since 1975, had the lowest and best bid among six submitted for the project, which city engineer Bob Bianchi had estimated at $1 million.
The highest bid was for $1.2 million from BK Layer from Perrysville, the company that handled the first phase on an emergency basis.
"We have some inspection costs, also, so I think we will be right where we need to be for the project," Bianchi said.
A waterline burst which caused the road to start caving in -- along with putting several other utilities at risk.
Through the initial investigation, the city determined that had 19th century sandstone box culvert, buried about 20 feet deep, had failed. It is believed the failed culvert created voids under the pavement, leading to a waterline break that further exacerbated the problem.
The initial phase, at a cost of $950,000, saw a new 48-inch pipe installed, rerouting the buried stream further west, compared to the original flow going down Bowman Street.
The original sandstone box culvert was abandoned, an effort that involved filling the culvert with flowable concrete to ensure no future collapses.
"Phase two of the project is a storm sewer that runs along Fourth Street and then goes (north) to Touby's Run," Bianchi said in May, showing City Council video of the current pipe about 20 feet deep with "significant signs of distress and potential collapse."
The storm sewer work will start on Fourth and move up an alley to West Temple Court. It will then proceed to Atherton Avenue to Boughton Avenue to Miller Street and then empty into Touby's Run.
Bianchi said the 100-plus year old existing storm sewer is failing, comprised of a "hodge-podge" of materials, including brick, sandstone and clay.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"