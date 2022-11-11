MANSFIELD -- The Buckeye Imagination Museum announced Friday that it will participate in the upcoming Richland Gives effort to raise money for children’s programming.
Richland Gives, an online giving event hosted by the Richland County Foundation, will kick off the season of giving by encouraging people to give back to local nonprofits they care about between Nov. 14 and Nov. 29 –- nonprofits like Buckeye Imagination Museum.
Donors can make their online donations at richlandgives.org starting as early as 7 a.m on Nov. 14. Richland Gives donations can be made through Nov. 29 at 7:00 p.m.
Buckeye Imagination Museum has joined the Richland Gives celebration in an effort to raise funds to buy supplies for their weekly classes like Arts and Crafts Class and new children’s programming such as summer camps.
“Our new building affords us the space to offer some exciting new programming for children and families. With your help, we can provide enriching classes and summer camps to the children in our neighborhood.” says Fred Boll, executive director of Buckeye Imagination Museum.
The mission of Buckeye Imagination Museum is to provide families and children with the opportunity to learn and discover through the power play. Buckeye Imagination Museum (formerly “Little Buckeye Children’s Museum”) is a hands-on children’s museum dedicated to learning through play and is located in downtown Mansfield, Ohio. Buckeye Imagination Museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.