SHELBY — Shelby native Andy King has been brewing beer in his home for about 15 years.
By day, he works as a process engineer with Vitro Architectural Glass. But with encouragement from his father, fellow Shelby resident Gary King, Andy was inspired to pursue brewing professionally.
The father-and-son team plan to go into business together by opening Black Fork Brewing in Shelby.
“A year or so ago, the idea wouldn’t go away,” Andy King said. “I typically see myself as not exceptional at anything, but people started saying, ‘This is delicious.’”
The city of Shelby has owned a parcel of land on Mansfield Avenue since 1979, after purchasing it from Shelby Ice & Fuel Company. On Nov. 21, Shelby City Council approved an ordinance allowing the Shelby Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) to sell that parcel on behalf of the city.
The CIC approved the sale of the parcel to Gary King on Monday. The parcel is located on Mansfield Avenue, next to the Shelby Municipal Light Plant.
Bordering the space of that parcel is Mama's Pizza, currently located at 40 Mansfield Avenue. Gary King said the pizzeria plans to move into the brewery building, with its own entrance and hours.
“We have communicated with them that we would like them to be under the same roof as us with two front doors,” he said. “Mama’s Pizza will be an integral part of our business, and, we assume, our success.”
King said the building will be about 5,000 square feet, with Mama’s Pizza operating about 1,000 square feet. The remaining space will be split into a brewhouse, walk-in cooler, taproom and bar.
“We’ll also have a covered patio area and eventually, outdoor seating,” King said.
Gary King said he and his son will be in charge of brewing. He plans to offer 12 beers at any given time, with some wine and liquor options as well.
“We want to be a very small-batch brewery — paying attention to where our ingredients come from, paying attention to every step of the brewing process. That way, we can duplicate it if it’s something everybody likes,” Gary King said.
He said he plans to have 12 beers on tap, four of those likely staple offerings of an American lager, blonde ale, porter and IPA. Gary King said the other eight offerings will probably change seasonally.
“Part of the excitement and fun of doing craft beer is exploring different styles and getting people interested in coming back and trying new things,” he said. “We want this to be a place of community — a safe, comfortable place to come sit down, relax, enjoy craft beer and good food.”
Jessica Gribben, economic development manager for the city of Shelby, said she has talked with people interested in building breweries in Shelby, but no one as serious about the development as the Kings.
“We knew we wanted them in Shelby, it was just a matter of finding the right spot,” Gribben said. “As we started looking at that corridor coming into town, a beautiful, new developed building that also houses an existing business that’s beloved to Shelby just made a lot of sense.”
Gribben said she is also excited to see Mama’s Pizza move into a new building.
“From my perspective in economic development, it’s a win-win all around,” she said. “A brewery fits so perfectly in Shelby.”
The current Mama’s Pizza will be demolished, but Gary King said he doesn’t want the business to have to close for more than a week during construction and through the moving process.
“There’s a lot of details to be worked out around that, but the owner of Mama’s Pizza seems very excited about being under the same roof as us,” he said. “I think the two businesses will accent each other.”
Brian Strayer, Mama’s Pizza owner, said Gary King first proposed a joint building to him in the summer and they began seriously discussing plans this fall.
“When I first talked to him, he had his plan and we were super excited about it,” Strayer said. “We’ll continue to do our carry-out and delivery service, and probably increase our staff to serve bar orders as well.”
Strayer said the brewery will be built behind the current Mama’s Pizza building and he plans to take a few days to move equipment into the new building when it’s completed.
“Right now, the plan is to move some equipment over and buy some new equipment as well,” Strayer said. “Hopefully, it won’t take more than a few days, and then we’ll be able to go live in the new space.”
Strayer said the 1,000 square feet set aside for Mama’s Pizza in the new building is comparable to the total space it has now. He said he is happy the Mama’s Pizza staff will be able to work in a new building.
“We’ve known for a while the city wanted to sell the property and I think it’s going to be a great fit for everyone,” he said. “The city has supported us and has wanted to keep us running, and our customers have really stood up for us too. This is a win for the city, our customers and everyone involved.”
Though he admitted his goals are “aggressive,” Gary King said he hopes to break ground for the brewery in March, start brewing in July and open in September 2023.
Once Black Fork Brewing has an assigned address, the Kings can apply for liquor permits. Andy King said starting a business in his hometown has been exciting and emotional.
“It’s not just making beer as a hobby anymore,” he said. “I’m excited about bringing something new to the community that we don’t have.”