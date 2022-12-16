breweryparcel.jpg

The Shelby Community Improvement Corporation has agreed to sell land on Mansfield Avenue to Gary King, who plans to start Black Fork Brewing on the property. The current Mama's Pizza building will be demolished and King said the business will move into the 5,000 square foot Black Fork Brewing building with its own entrance.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

SHELBY — Shelby native Andy King has been brewing beer in his home for about 15 years. 

By day, he works as a process engineer with Vitro Architectural Glass. But with encouragement from his father, fellow Shelby resident Gary King, Andy was inspired to pursue brewing professionally.

rendering.jpg

The Black Fork Brewing rendering, sketched by architect Tim Hotz.

