Bob Bianchi

City of Mansfield engineer Bob Bianchi speaks with Richland County commissioners on Thursday morning.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Darrell Banks will help fund the answer to his own question about safety on Thursday.

The Richland County commissioner had been the first to ask City of Mansfield engineer Bob Bianchi how bicyclists and pedestrians would be able to safely cross a busy, four-lane Trimble Road when a planned B&O Bike Trail connector project is complete.

Download PDF Trimble Road tunnel
Tunnel trail connector

The photo above shows where a planned tunnel beneath Trimble Road will link in with a connector to the B&O Bike Trail. (City of Mansfield image)
County commissioners

Richland County commissioners meet Thursday morning with City of Mansfield engineer Bob Bianchi.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"