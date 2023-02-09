BELLVILLE -- The Ashland County Community Foundation has donated $1 million to a $22 million sports complex being planned by the YMCA of North Central Ohio.

Chriss Harris, a YMCA board member and director of the effort to raise funds for the facility near the intersection of I-71 and Ohio 97, made the announcement Thursday morning while meeting with Richland County commissioners.

Ashland County Community Foundation logo
Sports_Y-rename23vfinal-outline
Donated land

Above is the land Jim Gorman is donating for a YMCA of North Central Ohio sports complex. (Submitted photo)

