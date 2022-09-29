MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Thursday entertained, but took no action on, a pair of American Rescue Plan Act funding requests that totaled nearly $600,000.
One request for $500,000 came from the Village of Shiloh to assist with a $3.1 million project to replace waterlines, demolish the old water tower and provide water meters to 275 customers.
The other request came from county Recorder Sarah Davis for nearly $100,000 to enhance public records searches, move information to a cloud-based storage system and allow for easier certification of documents.
Shiloh officials hope to use ARPA funding, along with other grants, to help cover the costs of a water system improvement effort that will replace nearly 90-old water lines and demolish an old water tank that had to be abandoned five years ago at the order of the Ohio EPA for violations.
Residents currently pay a flat rate for water and the new meters will more accurately measure usage and perhaps provide increased revenue, officials said.
The village has applied for a design grant from the EPA and obtained a loan from the agency for construction, part of which may be forgiven if the project moves forward. Shiloh has also applied for an Ohio Public Works Commission grant for the project.
Mayor Charles Reeder had told commissioners in an email the village "is in desperate need of waterline replacement, as well as other needs for our water system.
"I am sure you are aware of the high rates our residents currently pay. Our current water rate is $75.73 and sewer is $103.86, total of $179.59 per month.
"Our sewer rates are 19th highest and water rates are 86th out of 403 entities that use water and sewer in the state of Ohio. Our water lines are in excess of 80 years old and we are experiencing numerous breaks," Reeder said.
Jotika Shetty, executive director of the Richland County Regional Planning Commission, said Shiloh has been dealing with "a lot" of water and wastewater issues in recent years.
"They are trying to fix the high priority items for the EPA and deal with those immediately," she told commissioners. "The water line (problems) are due to their age and they are trying to band-aid and patchwork them as best they can and put out other fires as they go along."
County administrator Andrew Keller, who helps guide ARPA requests through the myriad of federal guidelines, said it's likely commissioners will have to make a decision on the Shiloh request by the end of 2022 or in early 2023.
Commissioners have "head nod" approval to the request from the recorder's office, though they asked Keller to work with Davis and companies handling the effort to formulate the ARPA contracts.
The work was done Kofile, a company that helps maintain and preserve governmental public records.
The new project will enhance those online records, making them searchable by word or phrase, rather than just by indices. It will also move the digital records to a secure cloud storage area.
It will also allow residents and others to obtain certified documents from the agency while online.
The initial work would cost $26,670 for the first year and then $17,000 in annual fees each year thereafter. ARPA funds must be expended by the end of 2026, so the annual cost of the service would fall to the recorder's office after that point.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"