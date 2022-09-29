Richland County courthouse
The Richland County Administration Building is located at 50 Park Ave. East in downtown Mansfield.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Thursday entertained, but took no action on, a pair of American Rescue Plan Act funding requests that totaled nearly $600,000.

One request for $500,000 came from the Village of Shiloh to assist with a $3.1 million project to replace waterlines, demolish the old water tower and provide water meters to 275 customers.

