Deanna West-Torrence

Deanna West-Torrence, founder and executive director of the North End Community Improvement Collaborative, discusses a planned community center with City Council on Tuesday evening.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Deanna West-Torrence looks at gun violence in the north end over the past year. She drives by the former Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center, shuttered in 2020 and now in the process of being torn down.

And she sees a correlation between the two, which the founder and executive director of the North End Community Improvement Collaborative explained to Mansfield City Council on Tuesday evening.

NECIC impact center

The North End Community Improvement Collaborative Community Impact Center. (Submitted illustration)

