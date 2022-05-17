MANSFIELD -- It began with the collapse and ultimate emergency bypass of a forgotten 19th century storm sewer system near Bowman and Third streets almost a year ago.
The final leg of the ultimate replacement of an aging pipe is expected to begin this fall when an estimated $800,000 project installs and connects a new 36-inch line from Fourth Street to Touby's Run.
City Council on Tuesday approved seeking bids for the effort after a presentation by city engineer Bob Bianchi, who provided a multi-media display of the project.
Council previously approved the plan in 2021 using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Bianchi told council the $950,000 project to bypass the rectangular sandstone culvert -- found buried about 25 feet deep after an attempt to repair a water main in the area -- is working well.
"Phase two of the project is a storm sewer that runs along Fourth Street and then goes (north) to Touby's Run," Bianchi said, showing council video of the current pipe about 20 feet deep with "significant signs of distress and potential collapse."
"So it's time to replace this as well. The first project was an emergency project. We had to start right away. This project, we didn't believe it to be an emergency situation. So we went through the design, bid and then build process," he said.
His presentation included a map showing where the second phase will be constructed.
The storm sewer work will start on Fourth and move up an alley to West Temple Court. It will then proceed to Atherton Avenue to Boughton Avenue to Miller Street and then empty into Touby's Run.
"It's a very sizable sewer ... about 36 inches in diameter. It will be a big project. It will require maintenance of traffic. And you'll see, just like you saw (in the first phase), large excavators and some road closures and a lot of pipe and stone and be a big deal," Bianchi said.
"The idea is that we abandon the old and build the new," he said.
Part of the project will include the remove of a double twin arch bridge on Miller Street, which he said catches debris during heavy rains that leads to localized flooding. He said the bridge receives little traffic.
"The removal of this bridge will facilitate the conveyance of (water) flow through to Touby's Run more adequately. It's not gonna solve a 100-year flood plane.
"That's a whole 'nother project, but it will be an improvement," Bianchi said.
The engineer said bids will be sought in the next two weeks and the process will take about four weeks. He said bids will be analyzed by July and a recommendation will be taken to the city's Board of Control for approval.
Also on Tuesday, City Council approved transferring $525,000 within the permanent improvement fund to provide the match needed for an $8 million FAA/ODOT project to rehabilitate an apron, taxiways and taxi lanes at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport.
Bianchi told council that the FAA and ODOT are paying about for about 94 percent of the project.