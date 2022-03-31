MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Thursday approved spending $70,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase a generator for the wastewater treatment plant lift station on Ohio 39 near Stewart Road.
The action came at the request of Richland County wastewater treatment Director Amanda Miller, who said the department has been periodically staging a portable generator at the station in Madison Township.
A wastewater lift station is a pump station designed to move wastewater, or sewage, from a lower to higher elevation, using a collection system.
These pump stations are often used to move wastewater from residential and commercial facilities to their final destination -- wastewater treatment plants.
"When circumstances happen that we have a power outage, or we have issues at the station leading to no power, we have sanitary overflows, which the EPA does not like that at all.
"So our objective was to try to get a generator put in at this location," Miller said.
She told commissioners the department has six large lift stations that do not have generators.
"We only have two portable generators and these stations are throughout the county. So sometimes it can be hard to have enough equipment to service everything when we have power outages in multiple locations.
She said the Ohio 39 lift station has had the most issues of all in recent months.
"We wanted to start with our first generator there," Miller said.
She had initially planned to spend $50,000 on the project from the wastewater treatment capital budget. Prices have increased since planning began and she had discussed the potential for ARPA funding.
County Administrator Andrew Keller said ARPA does include needed infrastructure improvements.
"That includes sewer infrastructure, which is what we are talking about here today," Keller said. "Honestly, I'm very supportive of it. I think it would benefit the sewer users and the wastewater operations."
Miller pointed out that using ARPA to pay for the work will save local taxpayer money.
"An improvement like this is a direct savings to county residents who are impacted by wastewater costs and fees. This is a cost that, by law, government would have to pass on to the user if the commissioners weren't prioritizing this ARPA money for this purpose.
"So it's gonna save Richland County residents some money on their sewer bills. In other words, it'll offset some of the costs so that we can hold rates under control," Keller said.
"Wastewater has a capital improvements projects fund. That's where this would've otherwise come out of. Of course, we have limited resources in the capital projects fund and we have a lot of prospective projects.
Commissioner Tony Vero spoke in favor of the ARPA usage.
"This is a way to utilize a small amount of the dollars we got on important infrastructure upgrade, which is, in my opinion, the intent. We're still keeping with our mission to find those big projects. But this is a very important appropriation from the wastewater department," he said.
Miller will seek bids for the project and expects it will take a year for it to arrive once ordered.