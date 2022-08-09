MANSFIELD -- It appears the $400,000 needed to engineer and design the remainder of the West End Neighborhood Improvement Plan has been secured.
Richland County commissioners met Tuesday with Adrian Ackerman, the City of Mansfield's community development and housing director, and gave informal approval to allocate $200,000 from the county's American Rescue Plan Act funds for the effort.
The plan is aimed at improving an area whose geographic boundaries are generally Marion Avenue/Park Avenue West to the west and north; South Main Street to the east; and Glessner Avenue to the south.
Phase one of the project, a public/private streetscape beautification plan to improve Glessner Avenue between Wood Street and Sturges and Arthur avenues, was completed earlier this summer.
During a July 12 ceremony to celebrate the conclusion of phase one, Ackerman said the remaining work will be done in three phases: from Wood Street to Marion Avenue, Arthur to Mulberry Street, and then Mulberry to Main Street.
She said rough cost estimates for all remaining engineering and architecture will be around $400,000 with total construction costs in the $4 million range.
Ackerman told commissioners the target area is in a qualified census tract, which allows federal Community Development Block Grant dollars to be used during the project.
"This area was chosen not only because it's qualified, it also encompasses Richland County's largest employer, Ohio Health. That means there are a lot of employees, patients and visitors who travel in this area," Ackerman said.
"Hopefully, the next phase will be designed about the same time we're realizing enough money to construct it," Ackerman said.
The city has contracted with EDGE Landscape, Architecture, Urban Design and Planning to do the engineering and design work.
She said the primary purpose of the project is to improve safety and accessibility, upgrading and/or replacing sidewalks, installation of new street lighting and improved/update crosswalks (including ADA-compliant curb ramps), as well as retaining walls and more decorative elements, such as tree lawns and more.
"It's a no-brainer from where I sit," Vero said. "OhioHealth is our largest employer (and) we talk about the importance of attracting talent to our community. We've already seen the work that's been done out there.
"I think a (city-county) partnership makes all the sense in the world, so I am supportive of it," he said.
Mears echoed Vero.
"We need to enter into this partnership because it's supportive of OhioHealth. We need to make the area more attractive and improve its curb appeal and (the city) has made progress already.
"Absolutely, I would support this, as well," Mears said.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"