 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- It appears the $400,000 needed to engineer and design the remainder of the West End Neighborhood Improvement Plan has been secured.

Richland County commissioners met Tuesday with Adrian Ackerman, the City of Mansfield's community development and housing director, and gave informal approval to allocate $200,000 from the county's American Rescue Plan Act funds for the effort.

