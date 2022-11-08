Home Road

A $3 million roundabout is planned for construction in 2025 at the intersection of Home Road and Lexington-Springmill Road.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Adam Gove has his funding for a second county roundabout, this one a $3 million project at the intersection of Lexington-Springmill and Home roads.

Gove, the Richland County engineer, said his office will receive $2.7 million in an Ohio Dept. of Transportation safety grant for the project, one of about two dozen roundabouts recently announced for statewide funding.

Roundabout drawing

Above is the concept plan Richland County used in its safety grant state application. It is not the final design, according to county Engineer Adam Gove. (Richland County Engineer's Office image)
Bike trail

A portion of the B&O Bike Trail will be rerouted as part of a new roundabout at the intersection of Home and Lexington-Springmill Roads.
