MANSFIELD -- A primary tenet of the Mansfield Rising plan is the downtown is a place for living.
A $250,000 grant from the Richland County Foundation, which funded the Mansfield Rising effort a few years ago, is aimed at making that goal closer to a reality.
The foundation, founded 77 years ago by community leaders, will channel the funds to the city's community development program, a grant City Council will consider accepting in May.
Applications for the funds will begin to be accepted within a month of the grant's acceptance, according to Adrian Ackerman, the city's community development and housing director.
It's aimed at providing grants to encourage redevelopment of existing properties and development of new properties -- both targeted at increasing residential opportunities in the downtown.
Brady Groves, president of the foundation, said the grant will "catalyze" the development of downtown living spaces.
"We know there is a demand for it. Our original strategy was to create a vehicle to buy and hold property to renovate. However, we were set back a couple of years by the pandemic," Groves said.
"We think this grant incentive program is a way to make an immediate impact. We want to be that bridge to demonstrate success to other potential developers," he said.
Ackerman said there are many older properties downtown that were previously "mixed use," with businesses below and residences above in the area designated as Bowman Street on the west, Adams Street on the east, Sixth Street on the north and First Street on the south.
"Many of them haven't been rehabilitated yet to meet (code and other) standards," Ackerman said.
She said the foundation has worked on the project for a couple of years and came to the city with the idea in of the fall of 2021.
"They sort of came to us in the fall because we can run this program very similarly to the (Housing and Urban Development) rehabilitation programs we have now.
"We're already sort of in the works, we already know how to function like that. We already have experience. The only difference, of course, is these buildings being mixed use, have a few other sets of rules, that'll go along with them," Ackerman said.
"We've worked with all of the agencies that would have to be involved in approving projects as they were completed to make sure we met those requirements. So it fits right in with our (other) grant programs," Ackerman said.
"This (foundation grant) specifically will open up an application period to property owners down in the downtown area to apply for some grant funding towards the rehabilitation of those residential units," she said.
Projects eligible for grant funds include:
-- interior code updates such as electrical, fire suppression and ADA accessibility to convert upper story space to residential in mixed-use buildings not currently residential.
-- safety updates to building exteriors (fire escapes, ADA accessibility) on those same kind of mixed-use building.
-- new plumbing installation in multi-family and commercial/mixed-use only.
-- demolition, construction and finishing of project space.
These funds cannot be used for facade restoration, including painting, repairs to existing doors and windows and removal/restoration/installation of awnings/canopies.
Ackerman said officials know projects seeking these grants will likely be expensive rehabilitations, likely only partially funded through grant money.
"We're hoping that it not only assists these property owners who may not have the finances to be able to complete it, but maybe it can be leveraged against other funding," she said.
"Maybe some property owners just haven't wanted to put full investment into it and this will spur that a little bit," Ackerman said.
"We do know that this funding really is a drop in the bucket for what it's gonna cost on some of these properties. We're hoping to continue this program after this grant period, providing this section goes well. Hopefully, we can expand it in the future," Ackerman said.
The amount awarded to a specific project will vary, though Ackerman said a tentative limit of $150,000 has been discussed.
"I don't know if that's where we're gonna finalize everything. It would depend on the individual project and their projected costs because applicants for this are going to have to have some architectural things in place, architecture and engineering studies done ahead of time," she said.
"So we're really gonna base it on the total overall cost versus benefit," Ackerman said.
"We want to ensure that the housing that's being created with this funding meets all code requirements, that it's safe, that we have abated anything that could be hazardous in the property and that we can ensure that long term, those units are going to be available," she said.
"Whether the property owner continues to own it or if they sell it, that those units are going to be sustainable in the future," Ackerman said.
"I would say probably within about 30 days of (City Council's) approval, we should be able to get it off the ground. We've done a lot of research. We've talked to a lot of people to make sure that we have our ducks in a row.
"And then, of course it's just, accepting the applications and we'll address those as they come in," Ackerman said.