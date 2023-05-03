Shaker Water Tower

Above is a description of the plan developed by City of Mansfield engineer Bob Bianchi to topple the Shaker Water Tower, which once supplied water to the General Motors factory in Ontario.

MANSFIELD -- The General Motors factory in Ontario closed more than a decade ago.

And now, the water tower that helped to supply water to the former massive facility will soon be toppled.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"