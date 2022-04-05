MANSFIELD -- A $100,000 comprehensive, countywide housing study has been launched, with the goal of a final report by the end of October.
Community Science from Maryland was selected for the project, according to Jotika Shetty, executive director of the Richland County Regional Planning Commission.
The project is being funded by a group of local governments and organizations, including $40,000 approved by Richland County commissioners in October 2021 and $30,000 from the City of Mansfield.
Shetty said Community Science, founded in 1997, has a great deal of experience on a wide variety of issues, including housing studies and working with local governments.
The company said it was founded "as a research and development organization for studying and strengthening the theory and practice of designing, implementing, scaling and sustaining community change solutions to social problems."
The project director is Michael Webb, a Lima native who earned a doctorate degree in geography at The Ohio State University.
His dissertation explored facilitating relationships between city governments, non-profits, anchor institutions (i.e. universities, hospitals), community groups and residents to revitalize disinvested communities.
"I think we are going to be very happy with the process," Shetty said. "We have had very positive engagements with Michael.
"He is really excited to be working on it. The engagement level now is very high."
Shetty said local officials hope to get "strong baseline data" on the local housing situation and recommendations on "how to move the needle" on affordable and market-rate housing to make sure needs are met.
Other groups involved on the steering committee driving the study are representatives from Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development, Richland County Foundation, Area Agency on Aging, the Richland County Land Bank, Catholic Charities, Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority, the North End Community Improvement Collaborative and Harmony House.
Adrian Ackerman, the City of Mansfield's community development and housing director, pointed to the fact the study will examine and review various areas around the county, including cities like Shelby and Lexington and unincorporated locations.
"The end goal is to help us identify resources and ways to leverage funding," Ackerman said, adding the project will present a complete picture. "We have a lot of agencies in town interested in housing development, but one piece always seems to be missing."
The study will look at areas such as demographics, the need for housing types, coordination of services, rental housing, housing insecurity, aging housing stock, new housing development and housing programs.
According to the group, the study will analyze the housing stock and housing market in Richland County, inventory existing housing resources, identify gaps in the housing market, identify trends that may affect the housing market over time and assist in the development of strategies to address current and future needs.
In its proposal, Community Science said its approach to the study would be grounded in three principles: rigor, equity and action.
The company pledged:
-- to adopt rigorous data collection and analytic methods to understand current housing market conditions, as well as federal, state and local funding opportunities to develop housing strategies.
-- to be equitable in engaging the county's various communities, striving to be as inclusive and equitable as possible, providing multiple venues and options for community members to provide feedback.
-- take an approached based on action to help the county driving planning and policy related to expanding home ownership, developing and preserving affordable housing, and streamlining the permit and zoning process.
Shetty said the company is in the data-gathering phase, contacting local stakeholders to gather information. Focus groups and public meetings will also be scheduled to provide community feedback.
She said Community Science would analyze local demographics and real estate market conditions and identify current and future gaps in the housing market.
The study will help identify "chokeholds and challenges" developers may face in creating additional housing opportunities, as well as researching financial resources and locations for housing developments.