Coffman Corvette logo

Coffman Corvette is located at 490 Dewey Ave. in Mansfield.

MANSFIELD -- Coffman Corvette of Mansfield has announced its acquisition of Corvette Image of Gresham, Oregon.

Coffman Corvette is moving Corvette Image to its facility in Mansfield and will have parts for sale almost immediately with the addition of Coffman Composites. Coffman Composites is a new entity operated by Clint Coffman and Josh Hahn.

