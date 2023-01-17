MANSFIELD -- Coffman Corvette of Mansfield has announced its acquisition of Corvette Image of Gresham, Oregon.
Coffman Corvette is moving Corvette Image to its facility in Mansfield and will have parts for sale almost immediately with the addition of Coffman Composites. Coffman Composites is a new entity operated by Clint Coffman and Josh Hahn.
Jerry Geiszler started Corvette Image in 1986 manufacturing the finest fiberglass parts for 1953-1982 Corvettes. The company wishes him well in his retirement.
In 1969 Ernie Coffman launched Coffman Corvette and became a leader in manufacturing period correct, first-class parts for the Corvette Restoration Industry. In 2012 Ernie’s son Clint took the helm, preserving the legacy and adding parts for the Corvette Restomod enthusiast.
Look under any first-class Corvette Restomod and the probability is high you will find one of its hand-built chassis, rear differentials, or any other of the hundreds of parts we manufacture in Mansfield.
"We look forward to adding this new line to our catalog of parts for the restoration and restomod enthusiast, builder, and wholesaler," Clint Coffman noted.
Inquiries and orders may be directed to Coffman Corvette at 490 Dewey Ave. in Mansfield. For more information call 419-522-2246.