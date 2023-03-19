Closing in on 100: McCready Interiors passes business to fourth generation in its 99th year

For 99 years and four generations, McCready Interiors/Norwalk The Furniture Idea has been providing the community with custom order upholstery and furniture for the entire home.
With a focus on interior design, the small business has hundreds of styles and thousands of fabrics to choose from to create something for everyone’s home.
Graham McCready, part owner and general manager of the store is thrilled to be the fourth generation McCready to run the business.
“Most family businesses don’t make it this far, I feel really lucky to keep the tradition alive,” he said.
First generation W.G. McCready opened his first furniture store in downtown Mansfield in 1924, creating the almost century-old business. In 1947, McCready and second generations Bob and Don McCready opened W.G. McCready and Sons on W. fourth street, the storefront many community members remember.
In 1980, third generation Tom McCready entered the family business.
In 1996, Tom and his wife Julie opened the current location at 784 N. Lexington-Springmill Rd. In 2008, the business decided to honor the family legacy with a new name: McCready Interiors/Norwalk The Furniture Idea.
The history of McCready family and Norwalk Furniture.
First generation W.G. McCready.
An invite from 1947.
An old McCready ad from 1958.
McCready family and business partners.
Tom, Julie, Bob and Nip McCready.
Graham McCready at a young age in the store.
McCready's current location at 784 N. Lexington-Springmill Rd.
Bedding display at McCready Interiors.
Rug samples at McCready Interiors.
Lots of fabric samples at McCready Interiors.
Graham, Julie and Tom McCready.
After completing a Bachelor’s degree in consumer affairs at The Ohio State University, Graham was officially named the fourth generation in 2018 and part owner in 2023.
“It’s a total privilege for this to happen. A lot of family businesses don’t make it past the third generation. To be able to pass it on to Graham is special,” Tom said.
With the McCready family recently welcoming a new baby boy, they wonder if Miles McCready will one day want to be the fifth generation.
“I think I am in a pretty rare situation. I owe that entirely to my great grandfather, my grandfather and my parents because they are the ones who have laid the foundation and now it is up to me to continue it and mold it for the future," Graham said. "It feels like an incredible opportunity. It would be a huge blessing if my son will want to continue this."
With the 100 year mark just a short reach away, the McCready family is feeling optimistic about the future of the business. Through The Great Depression, WWII, the recession, Covid-19 and many more obstacles, McCready Interiors has found a way to adapt and thrive through the toughest of times.
The family attributes a lot of their success to their dedicated staff that has become more like family over the years. With some employees who have been with McCready Interiors for over 20 years and new faces bringing fresh ideas to the table, the business is sure to evolve with the times.
“The future is bright here,” Graham said. “This business has weathered a lot of storms and found ways to survive. We are always finding ways to adapt and change.”
Despite the necessary adjustments to grow, the local shop still sticks to some of the roots McCready planted. The basic operation of the business has never faltered.
“We still do things the way my great grandfather did and I think that is why we are so successful,” Graham said. “I do like to think he would be extremely proud and thrilled to know 100 years later the store is still going.”
Along with the American made upholstered furniture, McCready Interiors assists in just about every part of the interior design process. They offer a wide variety of living room, bedroom and dining room furniture. Additionally, one of a kind accents and rugs are sure to make anyone's home stand out while incorporating the home's current style and trend.
Customers can expect a high level of customization that begins with a complimentary consultation service to measure and see the space that needs furnished. Or come into the store and be greeted with a smile, and take a peek at all of the furniture they offer.
McCready Interiors has furnished spaces all over the world, including a chateau in France and tropical homes in Florida, but most of their support comes from the Richland County community.
With Mansfield on the rise, Graham is excited to be a part of a society that has supported them along the business’s journey.
“I think there is a lot of opportunity for this area and it is starting to show. I believe in Richland county and I want to be part of the transformation,” Graham said.
Stay tuned for announcements from McCready Interiors about their 100 year celebration in 2024.
“It’s been a long ride, our family has been through a lot and we’re still standing. We’ve been blessed with a really good operation,” Tom said.
“My hope is [McCready Interiors] goes on as long as my son wants it to and I hope many years from now, our name is still a legacy in this area for fine furniture and design.”
For more information about McCready Interiors, visit their website or call 419-747-7055.