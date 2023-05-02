“The last nine months have probably been the longest nine months of my life,” she said. “I was recovering from back surgery and hoping to open in February, and then I needed another surgery.
“Getting this all done was thanks to family and friends, and my former boss Brenda Baker.”
Lexington Mayor Brian White thanked Hittesdorf for her investment in the Village of Lexington.
“It’s never a bad day when you have a slice of cheesecake,” White said.
Bellville Mayor Teri Brenkus also said she expects Bellville residents to frequent the dessert shop.
“The whole Clear Fork Valley is very proud of you and I’m sure they will be here all the time,” she said.
County commissioner Darrell Banks said he has known Jackie since she started working at Fast Eddie’s Pizza.
“You’re going to love her cheesecake if you haven’t had it,” Banks said. “She’s going to do a great job here and I hope you all come back to support her.”
Jackie’s Cheesecakes sells whole cheesecakes, cupcakes, cheesecake pops, variety packs and plain New York cheesecake by the slice. The business also sells gluten-free cheesecakes.
She has more than 30 flavors of treats that she will cycle through seasonally.
“And if there’s a flavor not on my list that you want, I can make it,” Hittesdorf said.
So far, Hittesdorf said her buckeye, Oreo and white chocolate raspberry cheesecake flavors are her most popular.
Hittesdorf will continue offering her cheesecake at OH Pizza and Prime in Marengo, The Happy Grape and Fast Eddie’s Pizza. She will also offer cheesecake for sundaes at Scoops Frozen Treats.
Jackie's Cheesecakes is located at 309 E. Main St. in Lexington.
Hittesdorf plans to open the shop from 11 a.m. to 5 or 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and on Saturday afternoons. If she sells out of cheesecakes, it will take a few days for her to bake more treats and restock.