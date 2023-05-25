hoa01

Heart of Ohio Athletics owner and coach Alyssa Sloey poses in her gym in Bellville.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

BELLVILLE — The world revolved around gymnastics for 11-year-old Alyssa Sloey.

She would practice 25 hours a week with her club team and take private lessons outside of practices. In three years, she earned multiple state, regional and national championships and advanced to the highest competition level before Junior Olympics.

Heart of Ohio Athletics

Tags