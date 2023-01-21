claras01.jpg

Clara's Pizza new owner Jeff French said the restaurant re-opened with the same menu after a two-week training period.

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Clara’s Pizza kitchen manager Lynde Reedy said her focus in her new job is returning the restaurant to “the original Clara’s.”

Reedy and owner Jeff French trained under former owners Mark and Carolyn Wallace for about three weeks to learn how they operated the restaurant since 1994.

