“Lynde found out that Mark and Carolyn Wallace were looking to sell, so we were super excited about the opportunity,” French said. “We’re thrilled to be in the Madison Township area and to carry on such a wonderful tradition.”
Clara’s was closed from Jan. 1 to 13 while French and Reedy learned how to operate the business. The business is celebrating its grand re-opening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
At Friday’s re-opening ribbon cutting,Jennifer Wagner, member services coordinator at the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development, thanked French and Reedy for continuing Clara’s business.
“We have a need for great pizza in our community, and we know that this is going to be awesome pizza,” she said.
Reedy said she cleaned the kitchen and re-organized some items to operate more efficiently.
Clara’s Pizza sells square-cut whole pizzas, subs, wings and salads. The pizza sizes are 10-inch, 13-inch and 15-inch.
French said his personal favorite pizza is pepperoni and mushroom.
“The wings are amazing too,” he said.
While Clara’s Pizza reopened with its same menu, French is thinking about adding lunch specials and wants to add delivery by April.
Clara’s offers dine-in and take-out meals. It also sells soft drinks, beer, wine and chips.
The store can be reachedat 419-589-4611 or onFacebook.
Clara’s Pizza is located at 496 Indiana Ave. It is open 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.