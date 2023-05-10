SHELBY -- Gary Crawford knows every corner of the grocery business.
He spent years as a wholesaler, has owned grocery stores and worked in distribution centers. Crawford worked closely with the owners of Cornell’s IGA Supercenter, Olga and Gene Cornell.
When he heard the Cornells wanted to sell the business, Crawford said it was the perfect opportunity to keep the store in experienced hands.
“It’s a great family and great store,” he said."We can provide customer savings on gasoline, in grocery costs and shopping time.”
Crawford also owns the Cornell’s Express gas station and convenience store across the street from the supercenter.
Crawford cut a ribbon Wednesday morning with hisfiancée Tracy Ross and store manager James Kempf.
“It’s a good wrap-up for him,” Ross said. “He has so much experience and he knows everything about the industry. We’ll be moving up here soon too, to be more involved in the improvements.”
Ross and Crawford currently live in Cincinnati, but Crawford frequently traveled to Shelby to make deliveries.
"I always loved Shelby, Ohio and this store," he said.
Crawford plans to expand the IGA supercenter to add customer-suggestion forms, an expanded restaurant menu and remodeled restaurant, fresh daily doughnuts, a new pizza shop, food pick-up and delivery, plus weekly specials on groceries.
Shelby Mayor Steve Schag thanked Crawford for his investment in the City of Shelby.
“Gary brings with him a very impressive resume in grocery distribution,” Schag said. “Cornell’s has been an iconic grocery resource in this area for decades and shopping at IGA in Shelby is a truly enjoyable experience.”
Shelby Marketplace employs 36 people and is independently owned.
County commissioner Tony Vero said he often went to IGA for lunch when he worked at ArcelorMittal.
“This is a unique community gathering spot,” Vero said. “It’s important that this place remains open.”
The supermarket is located at 140 Mansfield Ave. and the deli posts lunch and dinner menus each week onFacebook.
The store can be reachedonlineor at419-347-2223. The open hours are from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.