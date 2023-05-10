Shelbyiga01

Gary Crawford and fiancée Tracy Ross cut a ribbon May 10 to celebrate buying the Shelby Marketplace IGA. 

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

SHELBY -- Gary Crawford knows every corner of the grocery business. 

He spent years as a wholesaler, has owned grocery stores and worked in distribution centers. Crawford worked closely with the owners of Cornell’s IGA Supercenter, Olga and Gene Cornell. 

