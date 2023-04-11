Laura Montgomery, CEO of Catalyst Life Services, presented the trophy for "Top Dollar Team" to the Mechanics Bank team on Monday. Mechanics has won this trophy for five of the past 10 years for its success in the Catalyst Rehab Telethon.
MANSFIELD — The nine-hour Catalyst Rehab Telethon raised $120,311 to support mental health services in February.
The 32nd annual telethon was filmed at the WMFD studio in Ontario on Feb. 4. Mechanics Bank hosted the telethon’s 7 p.m. hour and raised more than $20,000.
For five of the past 10 years, Mechanics Bank earned the “We Made it Happen! Top Dollar Team” trophy.
Laura Montgomery, CEO of Catalyst Life Services, presented the trophy to the Mechanics Bank team on Monday. Telethon volunteers from Mechanics included Caroline Worner, Sally Gesouras, Curt Walter, Mady Myers and Trinity Murray.
Doc Stumbo and Nick Gesouras chaired the telethon this year. Gesouras said he was proud the Mechanics Bank team contributed to another good cause.
“It’s a great relationship and best of all, it’s for the good of the community and all of those in need of services that Catalyst Life Services provides,” Gesouras said.
Grace Riegel, marketing coordinator and event planner forCatalyst Life Services, said this year’s telethon and theNews Journal’s All-Star Classic game partnered for the second most-profitable year in 44 years at Catalyst.
The second-place telethon team was from the labor hour that included multiple area unions and third place was OhioHealth. The top three teams raised $46,854 among them.