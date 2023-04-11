mechanicstelethon

Laura Montgomery, CEO of Catalyst Life Services, presented the trophy for "Top Dollar Team" to the Mechanics Bank team on Monday. Mechanics has won this trophy for five of the past 10 years for its success in the Catalyst Rehab Telethon.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — The nine-hour Catalyst Rehab Telethon raised $120,311 to support mental health services in February.

The 32nd annual telethon was filmed at the WMFD studio in Ontario on Feb. 4. Mechanics Bank hosted the telethon’s 7 p.m. hour and raised more than $20,000.

