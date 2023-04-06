New location in Shelby
Submitted Photo

SHELBY — Catalyst Life Services is excited to announce their new Shelby office located inside the Shelby Foundation at 142 N. Gamble St. Suite G. Shelby, OH 44875.

Karrie Burris, Nurse Practitioner at Catalyst Life Services states, “We are grateful to be able to continue services in Shelby. We serve all ages, young children through seniors, at this location. We have psychiatric services including medication management and nursing services, counseling services, and case management. We also offer parenting classes and groups when needed.”

