SHELBY — Catalyst Life Services is excited to announce their new Shelby office located inside the Shelby Foundation at 142 N. Gamble St. Suite G. Shelby, OH 44875.
Karrie Burris, Nurse Practitioner at Catalyst Life Services states, “We are grateful to be able to continue services in Shelby. We serve all ages, young children through seniors, at this location. We have psychiatric services including medication management and nursing services, counseling services, and case management. We also offer parenting classes and groups when needed.”
Catalyst moved from their previous Shelby location in the Shelby Wellness Center, which is a building owned by Third Street Family Health Services located at 31. E. Main Street, Shelby OH, 44875.
Burris continues, “Marcia and I started in Shelby one day a week over 6 years ago and are now full time with another part time nurse practitioner, therapists, and case management. It’s really grown to be an asset for families in the Shelby area who frequently come for support and services. We are so glad to continue this journey with our patients. We feel blessed to have gotten to walk alongside so many in this town.”
Catalyst will continue to provide medical and therapy services to children, adolescents and adults, at this new location. If you are an active consumer with the agency, and are interested in receiving services at this location, please discuss a transition with your current provider. If you are interested in starting new services with the agency please call (419) 522-4357, and request to be seen at our Shelby office.
“We are excited to continue carrying out our mission in Shelby. Our team of staff are committed to providing impactful and life-changing services.” states Laura Montgomery, CEO of Catalyst Life Services