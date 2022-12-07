Area Agency on Aging building

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. (AAA) is a nonprofit agency that serves Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot counties.

ONTARIO – CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, has donated $1 million to The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc.

The gift will provide AAA5 the opportunity to expand the programs that will reach vulnerable individuals of all ages, demographics, and communities within Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot Counties.

