Through after school programs, clubs, internships, job shadowing opportunities, and more, the Career Institute program works with high school students to provide meaningful workplace education and experiences.
Although focused on exposing students to career based learning, the program differs from Career Technical Education (CTE). Rather than a focus on the development of a specific skill, the Career Institute program gets the students involved in solving real world business problems.
This opens up different opportunities to understand how certain industries operate. By working on the specific solution development, they get to experience the moving parts of business like the internal partnerships and unexpected barriers.
“It helps [students] get an understanding of what careers are available in the Richland County area, because so many of our students have these ideas of what they want to do but they don’t know how to get there,” Scott Musser, Director of Career-Technical Education at Madison Comprehensive High School, said. Madison partners with the program.
“I think that we can introduce them to a local business or a local company, and show them, hey, you have a future here, this is what they do,” Musser said.
Adena Corporation is a company that is a part of the program. Recently, students were challenged by Adena to help them determine the most cost effective way to acquire and apply the company’s graphics, like their logo, to company vehicles and equipment.
Recently, the students gave their final presentation for the completion of this project.
“Well, the Madison students just completed the project and conducted a presentation with us, so now Adena will be reviewing, with the intent that it very well will be implemented," Josh Darling, Senior Vice-President of Adena Corporation, said. "I would call this pilot program a success, and so I would like to see this model be continued with other local Richland County businesses.”
Darling added that the plan based on the students' ideas could lead to “better efficiencies” and “potential cost savings.”
“I believe it’s beneficial for students anytime that they get a peek behind the scenes of any company to have a better understanding of the reality of running a business,” Darling said.
Participants in the program, both students and business owners, have discovered great value in this type of business and educational partnership. Students gain knowledge and experience in real time business situations and allow business owners to be more open to hear from younger voices. It is beneficial when these two parties can learn from each other.
“The authentic learning that takes place when you have the students working with community partners is where we see some really great growth in our kids,” Musser said. “The kids take complete and total ownership in this. They take it seriously. They have such a unique perspective on how to do things and how to reach young talent. Our students are able to give insight and sometimes we have to just sit back and listen because I think they have a lot to share and a lot to offer.”
To learn more about the Career Institute program, or get involved, visit https://richlandareachamber.com/workforce/career-institute/.