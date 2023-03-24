ONTARIO -- Josh and Carrie Grund opened a hormone treatment and weight loss therapy business last year hoping to help patients live happy and healthy lives.
“We were operating out of Wellspring Custom Pharmacy on 4th Street for about a year, and we outgrew that place and were ready for our own space in the Ontario Plaza,” Josh Grund said.
The couple celebrated their new office at 2258 Stumbo Road on Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Carrie Grund said the business takes a natural approach to optimize patients’ health. CAJO Healing Therapies offers bioidentical hormone replacement therapy for testosterone andestradiol.
Carrie and Josh Grund each were nurse practitioners for about 10 years and worked in family care and emergency departments.
“We decided to open up the hormone therapy aspect of things and weight loss therapy and it’s going really well,” Josh Grund said. “We offer free consultations, so feel free to give us a call and we can discuss what’s right for you.”
Josh Grund said common symptoms patients come to CAJO Healing Therapies with are fatigue, brain fog, weight gain, hot flashes, irritability and muscle and joint pain.
“Really anyone over the age of 25 who is struggling with those things, we can help,” he said. “We use the BioTE product line, which are inserted near the hip and they slowly absorb in three to four months for women and four to six months for men.”
CAJO uses peptide treatments for weight loss that mimic hormones to regulate appetite and food intake.
Carrie Grund said some patients come in for one type of treatment and elect to try others. CAJO Healing Therapies takes payment with cash, credit card or health savings accounts.
The store is open from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and the business can be reached at567-333-0848. More information about CAJO’s treatments are listed on the business’websiteandFacebook page.