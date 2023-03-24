cajo01.jpg

Josh and Carrie Grund cut a ribbon with their kids, Harvey and Willa, on March 21. The Grunds own and operate CAJO Healing Therapies.

ONTARIO -- Josh and Carrie Grund opened a hormone treatment and weight loss therapy business last year hoping to help patients live happy and healthy lives.

“We were operating out of Wellspring Custom Pharmacy on 4th Street for about a year, and we outgrew that place and were ready for our own space in the Ontario Plaza,” Josh Grund said.

cajo02.jpg

Tags