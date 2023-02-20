contestant01

James "Buster" Douglas films a scene for "The Final Contestant" at the Buckeye Imagination Museum Feb. 20.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD -- Former professional boxer James “Buster” Douglas said he was 10 years old when he had to learn how to stand up to a bully.

“Believe it or not, I experienced that coming up as a child,” he said. “It was my mother who told me to stand up to him — one day I came home crying from school because of kids talking about me and verbal abuse.”

contestant02

James "Buster" Douglas with Breckelle Miller on "The Final Contestant" set.

