Ruby Awards

The Buckeye Imagination Museum received Ruby Awards for their excellence in marketing.

SANDUSKY – Buckeye Imagination Museum recently received recognition for achievement in marketing and advertising at the Ohio Travel Association’s RUBY Awards presentation, held Oct. 13 at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky.

Buckeye Imagination Museum received first place RUBY awards in their budget category for their 2022 Member E-Newsletter and 2022 Radio Advertisement, as well as second place Certificates of Excellence for their 2022 Social Media Campaign and 2022 “Same Game, New Name” Marketing Campaign.

