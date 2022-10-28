bucks

Savannah Eaton, Thalia Hoak's 12-year-old daughter, cuts the ribbon to celebrate Buck's new ownership Oct. 28. Thalia Hook and her husband, Jason Hoak, bought Buck's Bar and Grill in September.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

LEXINGTON -- Jason Hoak remembers eating giant pizzas from Buck’s Bar & Grill with his travel baseball team and coaches when they played games in Lexington.

As the new owner with his wife, Thalia Hoak, he said it feels surreal to become the establishment's owner.

