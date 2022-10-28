LEXINGTON -- Jason Hoak remembers eating giant pizzas from Buck’s Bar & Grill with his travel baseball team and coaches when they played games in Lexington.
As the new owner with his wife, Thalia Hoak, he said it feels surreal to become the establishment's owner.
“When we moved back to Lexington, this was where we came to eat supper,” he said. “Her and I have been coming here for every bit of 15 years as patrons.”
Jason and Thalia Hoak cut a ribbon in front of the bar with members of their staff and county officials on Friday.
Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero said he’s glad “the Buck’s not stopping” and thinks new owners can attract traffic from high school sports and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course racing.
“You couldn’t continue on this business at a better time as the southern part of the county tries to grow,” Vero said.
Thalia Hoak said she and her husband made minor changes to the menu and are working to update the seating tables in the bar. The family dining room will still be separate from the bar.
“I’m a clean freak, so we made sure to clean the floors and kitchen real good,” she said.
The Hoaks hired a new cook and six other new employees, for a total of 11 staff members. Thalia Hoak said they are adding more flavor to existing dishes, as well as adding steaks, chicken alfredo and meatloaf to the menu.
“The place is kind of refreshed, but it’s the same old Buck’s,” Jason Hoak said. “Our new cook has brought quality, he brought integrity — everything the kitchen needed.”
In addition to an updated menu, the Hoaks are bringing back the signature "Big Buck” 22-ounce beer and will be adding Sunday breakfast.
Jason Hoak said he plans to renovate the upstairs banquet room and eventually add an outdoor pavilion close to theLakewood Racquet Club for event bookings.
The Hoaks plan to host professional comedy nights upstairs Nov. 12 and 23 with a three-course dinner. If the events are successful, they plan to make it a regular event and possibly include comedy magic for kids.
“It’s a beautiful, 6,000-sqaure foot space that’s just not used as much as we want it to be,” Jason Hoak said.
Buck's new hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The restaurant can be reached at419-884-7206or onFacebook.