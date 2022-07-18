MANSFIELD – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) visited sixth, seventh, and eighth grade students Monday at a Richland County summer manufacturing camp his office helped organize.
The camp is focused on supply chains, and offers students a chance to learn about careers in their communities, tour local manufacturing facilities, and learn from experts.
“When kids hear the word manufacturing, too often they think about dirty, dusty old jobs, and the outdated, offensive term Rust Belt, that demeans our workers and devalues their work. We are burying that term,” Brown said. “Parents also love these camps, because they allow their kids to see all the opportunities available to them in their communities – too many young people leave places like Mansfield to go to Columbus, or to leave the state all together.
"These camps allow Ohio kids to see a future here.”
This is the fifth year Mansfield has hosted a summer manufacturing camp with organizers the North End Community Improvement Collaborative (NECIC), EPIK, the Regional Manufacturing Coalition and the Mansfield After School Clubs.
This camp is one of only two summer manufacturing camps that continuously held camps during the pandemic by shifting to a virtual format in 2020 and a hybrid format in 2021.
“I’m excited that Senator Sherrod Brown gets to come and actually see what we do and interact with the kids. I think that’s an awesome experience that not a lot of our kids get to experience,” said Nyasha Oden, Social Services Coordinator for NECIC.
Brown’s office started organizing camps in 2013 and this summer, at least 24 in-person camps are scheduled to take place in 17 counties.
