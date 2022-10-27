pressedbloom01

Kayla Smith, founder and owner of The Pressed Bloom, poses with a pressed flower crow she created from her personal garden, now for sale at the Mansfield Art Center. Smith presses wedding bouquets, funeral flowers and special orders.

MANSFIELD — Though she didn’t have fresh flowers at her own July 2020 wedding, Mansfield resident Kayla Smith helps other brides preserve their wedding bouquets through professional flower pressing.

Smith founded K Crafty Decor in 2019 and switched her focus to flower pressing under the name The Pressed Bloom in September. She started pressing flower petals at the age of 10 living in Bellville.

Kayla Smith arranged some of her work in her home, where she runs The Pressed Bloom out of Mansfield.

A pressed flower cat, made by Kayla Smith
Kayla Smith arranged her sister Tristan Anderson's wedding invitation with pressed flowers as a wedding gift.
Kayla Smith's selection of her 2019 garden pressed in a frame.

