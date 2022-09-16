roots01

Whitney Smith poses with a bag of her personally roasted coffee beans in her home decor store Rustik Market. Rustik Market and her husband's store, Smith True Value Hardware, are attached on Bellville's Main Street.

 Grace McCormick, Reporter

BELLVILLE -- It’s rare to walk into a locally owned building that carries hardware, home decor and freshly roasted coffee beans.

But on Bellville’s Main Street, that’s exactly what customers find.

Raising Roots Coffee Roastery

Raising Roots coffee is sold inside Rustik Market, attached to Smith True Value Hardware.

