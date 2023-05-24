bentspoons01

Bent Spoons Bakery staff serve customers at their grand-reopening May 23. The bakery added coffees, teas and additional pastries to its menu.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

BELLVILLE -- Armed with a red Kitchen Aid mixer, Sadie Ehrmantraut’s baking hobby grew to a business venture in 2017.

She made and sold cakes, breads, cinnamon rolls and other sweets to customers from her home before opening a storefront in 2020. She opened her storefront at 18 Mill Road with her husband, Dustin Ehrmantraut, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

