BELLVILLE -- Armed with a red Kitchen Aid mixer, Sadie Ehrmantraut’s baking hobby grew to a business venture in 2017.
She made and sold cakes, breads, cinnamon rolls and other sweets to customers from her home before opening a storefront in 2020. She opened her storefront at 18 Mill Road with her husband, Dustin Ehrmantraut, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think we were flying under the radar for a while, but now we have our feet under us and we’re ready to take off and do some fun things,” Sadie Ehrmantraut said.
The bakery celebrated an expanded menu with a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday.
Ehrmantraut said she plans to highlight a different pastry every day so customers can try something new. Her favorite item is the bakery’s bread pudding consisting of cinnamon rolls and other specialty breads.
“It’s so simple, but I just love adding life back into the day-old breads and making something new that tastes amazing,” she said.
Bent Spoons serves coffee from Alien Coffee Roasters and bubble teas.
The bakery’s mission is to provide flavorful baked goods and savory foods to the local community.
“I come from a community where you take care of each other, there’s potlucks, picnics and if someone is sick, you take them a pie — and I think there’s magic in that,” Ehrmantraut said. “Giving someone food helps them know you’re thinking about them.”
The story behind the name “Bent Spoons Bakery” is on the business’ website. Ehrmantraut and her three siblings came up with the name to represent resilience.
“Our mother's health and resilience were constantly being tested,” Ehrmantraut said. “We don't break when we can bend.
“I could talk about a passion for food and the aesthetics of perfection, but if I can provide this one bright spot in your day, I'm happy and blessed to do the work.”
The bakery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.