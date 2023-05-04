MANSFIELD — Deanna Conrad, a local entrepreneur and real estate professional, is excited to announce her affiliation with Haring Realty. She brings years of experience and personal knowledge of the community to her new role.
Born and raised in Bellville, Deanna is a proud graduate of Clear Fork Schools and even attended college courses at the local OSU branch. Starting in the workforce at the age of 14, Deanna worked at the nationally renowned San-dar Smorgasbord. “Later,” Deanna said, “I founded A to Z Cleaning, which specialized in new construction cleaning for hospitals, schools, strip malls, and other large construction sites.”
In addition to her love for gardening, decorating, reading, and travel, Deanna is a devoted wife and mother, with seven children between her and husband Jim, eight grandchildren, a dog, and two cats. "Family and faith are at the core of my values and inform my approach to real estate," she said.
Deanna shared her firsthand experience with real estate, “We’ve owned and renovated several homes, including building our first home in Bellville where Jim and I raised our blended family.” Deanna continued, “I even helped roof the garage and install replacement windows at my previous property.”
“I bring a personal touch to every transaction, going above and beyond to ensure client satisfaction,” Deanna said, "I consider my clients to be good friends.”
Deanna loves showing homes, stating, “I can recognize their potential, and know a little about the major things in a home. I learned a lot from my parents who were either renovating or building my childhood homes, turned an old barn into apartments & my dad also owned an hvac/plumbing business."
"I chose to go into real estate because I believe buying a home is one of life's most important decisions," said Deanna. "It will be the place you relax, enjoy life and make your best memories. I love being part of that experience and understand why it takes time to find a place that fits."
“The fact that Haring Realty has a small office in Bellville, where part of the San-dar Smorgasbord used to be, is a coincidence!” Deanna mused. She plans to spend several days a week at the Bellville office, making it convenient for her clients and allowing her more time for family activities.