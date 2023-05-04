Deanna Conrad
Leonarda Greter Prima Visual Media

MANSFIELD — Deanna Conrad, a local entrepreneur and real estate professional, is excited to announce her affiliation with Haring Realty. She brings years of experience and personal knowledge of the community to her new role.

Born and raised in Bellville, Deanna is a proud graduate of Clear Fork Schools and even attended college courses at the local OSU branch. Starting in the workforce at the age of 14, Deanna worked at the nationally renowned San-dar Smorgasbord. “Later,” Deanna said, “I founded A to Z Cleaning, which specialized in new construction cleaning for hospitals, schools, strip malls, and other large construction sites.”