BELLVILLE – Three-and-a-half-year-old Nora put her sparkly purple shoes to the test Monday.
She ran up just in time to grab the bottom part of the scissors to help her mom, Sydney Kennard, cut the ribbon to her brand new business, The Sugar Shack.
The Sugar Shack at 93 Main St. in the village is the only place in Richland County where community members can go to try sugaring – a less painful, minimally wasteful and 100% natural hair removal method.
Jennifer Wagner from Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development said she is excited to try the sugaring services herself.
“I think just the uniqueness of having this in our community sets it apart from other services in the area,” Wagner said.
The technique combines and heats sugar, lemon juice and water to create a paste that is spread across skin, then pulled off to remove unwanted hair.
Unlike waxing, the sugar paste is never heated past body temperature, so there is no risk of burns or uncomfortable temperatures. The process is overall more gentle than waxing and can also lead to less hair growth over time.
Kennard has been sugaring for three years out of Main Culture Salon, which is also located along Main Street. Kennard credits her loyal customers at Main Culture for being able to open her own place.
“Thankfully, I was starting to hit some momentum in my business that there was a need for flexibility and a need to grow,” Kennard said.
“It was a stressful and chaotic couple of months, but it all came together and I’m really excited to be here.”
The Bellville native began simultaneously working at V&M Restaurant and the Wishmaker House as a sophomore in high school. Kennard left her hometown for a bit to work at Banks Salon in downtown Mansfield, but made her way back to Main Culture soon enough.
Kennard said she already feels at home in her new space that her husband, Chad, helped bring to life.
Kennard first brought the idea to Chad in April and said he was encouraging throughout the process.
Chad Kennard said he could not be more proud of Sydney and the example she is setting for their two daughters, Nora, and 1-year-old Sage.
“I couldn’t be happier for her,” Chad said. “She’s always had a creative side and I’m glad that she's going out there and making a name for herself.
"She deserves this.”
Sydney Kennard said while she was the visionary behind the business, she was lucky to have her husband bring it all to life for her.
Following a busy first week of business, Kennard is almost completely booked for the second week in a row.
Kennard is open for business Thursday through Saturday with varying hours. Complete booking and pricing information on the head-to-toe services can be found on the business’ Facebook and booking website.
Customers can also book by calling or texting 419-961-6143 or sending a DM on Instagram.
Kennard said she is proud to have a place with her name on it in the same town where she grew up. Once intimidated by the idea of owning a business, Kennard could not be happier with her new reality.
“It’s really cool to have an idea and see it come to fruition,” Kennard said.
"I’ve just met a lot of incredible women so far and I know there’s more to come. I’m just excited to meet more people and service them and make them feel good about themselves because that’s the goal – I want people to feel more confident and beautiful when they leave.”