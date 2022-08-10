ONTARIO -- Kelsey Neutzling and Karli Blevins have dreamed of owning a salon together for years.
Now, their dream has become a reality.
The sisters opened Connections Parlors in June at 1782 West Fourth Street, next to Apex Academy. They call it a space where art, beauty, passion and people connect.
"I think Karli threw out the name Connections and it encompassed everything we wanted," Neutzling said.
The sisters' passion for cosmetology took root as little girls, taking turns playing hair salon and picking up tricks of the trade from their mother, Kathleen Hartings.
Hartings opened Aristrocrats Hair & Nail Design Team in Ontario in 2002. She owned and operated the business for 16 years and went on to found Apex Academy in 2013.
Blevins and Neutzling became licensed cosmetologists and later, licensed instructors. Both work as administrators and teachers at Apex.
“We have been surrounded by the industry our entire lives," Blevins said. "We saw the hard work and time our parents dedicated to that salon. It was beautiful and definitely has been our inspiration.”
The salon consists of five parlors, including four equipped for hair services and one for nails. Both women have a parlor of their own, with Blevins focusing on hair and Neutzling focusing on nails.
The other three parlors are rented out to independent contractors, all of whom graduated from Apex. Each contractor sets their own hours, prices and service menu.
"We had been intrigued with the idea of salon suites for quite some time," Neutzling said. "This unique setup allows one-on-one time to truly connect with guests without any distractions."
"It also gives the renters the ability to create an aesthetic in their space that matches their individuality as a professional."
In her parlor, Neutzling has the original chandelier she helped pick out for Aristocrats Salon when she was a little girl.
Blevins has a fireplace.
"I switch out the decorations on the mantel frequently to correlate with holidays and special events," she said. "My clients think the fire adds a cozy feel to the space.”
The duo said getting the building ready was a family project.
"Our father Steve Hartings is a contractor. He made our vision a reality," they said in a joint statement. "Our husbands Dylan and Drew pitched in, operating a crane for roof work, running jackhammers, laying concrete and many more odd jobs."
Kathy helped resurface the original big mirrors and stations from Aristocrats.
“Karli and I have matching 'Think big' wall accents in our parlors that our mom gifted us," Neutzling said. "They are a special sentiment, as she has always encouraged that mindset for us.”
Nicole Henry, one of the first graduates of Apex Academy, also has a parlor at Connections.
She said the prospect of something fresh and new excites her, as does the flexibility of having her own space.
"When people come into my parlor, they say that they’ve never seen anything like this," she said.
"When you’re in your own parlor, you can do whatever you want. You’re your own boss.”
Connections Parlors is open for hair, skin and nail services. More information about each of Connections' independent contractors will be posted soon on the salon's Facebook page.
Interested guests who want to schedule an appointment need to contact an Independent Contractor directly, as each stylist manages their own schedule.
