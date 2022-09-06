smoken01

James Winans, owner of What's Smoken', serves pulled pork to guests at his ribbon cutting ceremony Sept 6. What's Smoken' sells grills, sauces and barbecue utensils.

 Grace McCormick, Reporter

ONTARIO -- James Winans’ wife thought the pulled pork he made on Tuesday was worthy of Thanksgiving dinner.

Winans and his family members served lunch in front of his new business, What’s Smoken’, to celebrate four months in operation. The business is located in Drug Mart Plaza at 49 Briggs Drive.

