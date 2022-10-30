MANSFIELD -- Don VanMeter walked into Bankz Salon & Spa to buy his wife, Jennifer VanMeter, a gift card for her birthday a few years ago.
The VanMeters own Wishmaker House Bed and Breakfast together in Bellville, and Don VanMeter said he has always loved historic real estate.
He said he marveled at Bankz Salon’s architecture and thought the building was beautiful.
In September, the VanMeters spent $200,000 to buy Bankz Salon and the building next door. Don VanMeter talked with former Bankz owner Andi Hale about buying the business when she was ready to sell the building.
“I said I’ve got to expand our wine operation, but not in particular here, I just want the building,” he said. “It already has a very viable business in it.”
Don and Jennifer VanMeter are now managing three properties — Wishmaker House, Bankz Salon and The Old Franklin Church. Jennifer VanMeter said Wishmaker and Bankz have reliable managers who each help run the businesses.
Bankz general manager Addie Davis worked at Wishmaker House for four years and the VanMeters asked if she wanted to join them at Bankz.
“It’s a really good opportunity and a fun experience,” Davis said. “We’re always expanding and discovering new services that are up-and-coming and trendy.”
Jennifer VanMeter said it helps to have a younger staff that knows what services are popular.
“Addie is 23 years old, and she has a lot of new and creative ideas,” she said. “Young and vibrant — it’s very important. When you’re older, you don’t get all of the stuff that she gets.”
The VanMeters are keeping Bankz’s main floor as is and working to renovate the basement into a full-service spa. It will include massage rooms, manicure and pedicure stations.
“All the space downstairs is available, it just needs updated,” Jennifer VanMeter said. “It needs a cosmetic facelift.”
There are currently four hair stylists, one esthetician, three nail technicians and two massage therapists at Bankz. Jennifer VanMeter said they will be hiring more estheticians and installing equipment for spray tanning.
Bankz’s new management is also working to partner with Mid Ohio Aesthetics & Wellness to offer joint promotions in the future.
Don VanMeter said renovating the basement of Bankz is their priority. Within the next two years, he also hopes to open an Italian restaurant in downtown Mansfield.
“The plan is to expand our wine operation and have people dine among the vats,” he said. “It could be here, or maybe in another vacant building in Mansfield. I want to reinvigorate Mansfield and bring people back to this area.”
The VanMeters are also figuring out ways to intertwine Wishmaker with Bankz Salon. Anyone who pays for a salon service receives a complimentary glass of wine and slice of cheesecake from Wishmaker.
“Who doesn’t love to get their hair done and drink a glass of wine?” Davis said. “It’s like the full package, so it’s popular.”
Don VanMeter said when Bankz first opened, some customers thought it was “a high-end place for high-end people.” He said he wants to make sure Bankz offers quality services but welcomes everyone with the same hospitality.
“That’s the whole idea — you come in, you relax and you get pampered,” he said. “Our thought is, if you’re coming here to spend money with us, you are to be treated like a queen.”
Davis said she has enjoyed working with the stylists and other employees at Bankz and is excited for the expansion.
To get more customers into the Bankz building, Davis and the VanMeters are planning a Sip and Shop Dec. 11 with local vendors and holiday gifts for sale. They plan to make it an annual event
“We’re going to have a bunch of vendors, we’ll sell our retail — it will be a great thing for the holiday season,” Davis said.
Davis said anyone interested in working at Bankz can drop off a resume to the building at 42 N. Main St. The salon phone number is 419-524-2259.
The salon is open Tuesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays, 9 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.