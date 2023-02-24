Avita Pharmacy 2

Avita Ontario Pharmacy has moved to the new Avita Ontario South Campus, in the former Sears building.

ONTARIO – Avita Ontario Pharmacy moved to the new Avita Ontario South Campus, former Sears building, on Monday, Feb. 20 and now features a drive-thru window for convenient prescription pick-up.

“We have expanded our retail pharmacy to offer a larger selection of over-the-counter items and medical supplies in a more accessible location,” explained Kim Winkle, Vice President of Operations, Avita Health System. “Offering the convenience of a drive-thru window is something we have wanted to do for a long time.”

GALLERY: Ontario Avita Pharmacy

1 of 4