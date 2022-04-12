ONTARIO – Avita Health System opened its new inpatient wing at Ontario Hospital on Monday.
“We added 12 inpatient rooms on the second floor of Ontario Hospital,” said Jerome Morasko, President/CEO at Avita Health System. “These additional rooms expand our medical/surgical and intensive care units. They are all private and furnished with the most advanced medical technologies.”
Take a quick look at the new second-floor inpatient unit at Ontario Hospital.
1 of 4
2nd floor Avita Ontario Hospital
Second floor room at Avita Ontario Hospital.
2nd floor in-patient rooms at Avita Ontario Hospital
The second floor inpatient rooms opened Monday at Avita Ontario Hospital.
Avita Ontario Hospital 2nd floor ICU hallway
The second floor ICU hallway opened Monday at Avita Ontario Hospital.
Avita Ontario Hospital
2nd floor ICU unit at Avita Ontario Hospital
This second-floor ICU unit opened Monday at Avita Ontario Hospital.
Avita Ontario Hospital
The new inpatient rooms are part of Phase III of Ontario Hospital, which included an LDRP maternity unit that opened in February.
“Each of our new rooms are equipped to provide negative airflow, which means they can be utilized for patients with isolation precautions, such as COVID-19,” Morasko said. “We are prepared to use them for a community surge if the need arises, but the plan to add more beds at Ontario Hospital has actually been in the works for several years.
"It became apparent to us early on that we would need to expand our inpatient care in Ontario.”
Avita invested $15 million into the Phase III projects and have added approximately 100 jobs, the hospital stated.
“We’re excited for our new inpatient wing and to provide the highest quality of care for patients in our communities,” Morasko said.
Support Our Journalism
Like local businesses, local journalism depends on community support. Do you enjoy our coverage of the latest in local business? Support us today.