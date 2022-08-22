Avita employees in front of hospital

Avita employees are shown here standing outside Avita Ontario Hospital.

ONTARIO – Avita Ontario Hospital has earned a 5-star quality rating by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This is the highest rating and reflects the best performance.

“We reached the CMS 5-star rating for quality of care because of the hard work, diligence, and dedication of our staff. We are so proud of all of them,” explained Kathy Durflinger, Chief Nursing Officer at Avita Health System.